The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday, assured that his government will continue to work hard to prevent all forms of crimes against children and humanity in the state.

The governor who stated this during the celebration of the 2023 Children’s Day, in Akure the state capital, vowed to continue protecting the rights of children.

Akeredolu who was represented by state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Bamidele Ologun, said his administration had done a lot for the development of children of the state and listed this to include, passage and enforcement of the Ondo State Child’s Rights Law and the creation of a budget line for funding of children in the state.

The governor said the government had been tackling many security challenges of terrorism, rape, rituals and kidnaps through Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

According to him, his administration had been able to reduce, school drop-outs by renovating schools, child labour and street children through the ‘At Risk Children: project, taking children off the street in Ondo State and the like.’

He said, “Many children, pupils and students have won laurels per excellence for Ondo State recently.

“Parents/guardians are hereby enjoined to support or complement all these children’s life-saving initiatives of the government, while the children themselves have the obligation to be responsible for and responsive to their future achievements.

“As a government, the following achievements have been made passage and enforcement of the child’s rights law as human rights-the creation of a budget line for funding of children in the state, the protection and promotion of the child’s health rights and the development of National Policy on Health and Hygiene management at local government, state and communities schools through free health care and regular immunization. It is good to advise parents and children against incomplete vaccination.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE