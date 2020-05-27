Children’s day: Show more interest in your child’s education ― Obiano’s wife

The wife of Anambra State governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has called on mothers to show more interest in the education of their children.

Mrs Obiano made the called against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic in a special message in commemoration of the 2020 Children’s Day celebration, signed on her behalf by Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mr Emeka Ozumba, which was made available to journalists in Awka, on Wednesday.

In her words, “It is no longer news that the Coronavirus has drastically altered the way we live and more so the education of our children. From physical presence in classrooms to remote learning at home with new challenges requiring careful guidance of the children in how they learn and what they do.”

According to her, mothers are uniquely positioned to help the children to achieve their full potentials despite the challenges of distant learning. They have an obligation to bridge the gap between the children’s conventional physical presence in schools and the nuances of e-learning at home.

“Mothers are now required to ensure that the children achieve good academic standards by adapting to the new teaching mode, keeping to timetables, doing assignments and achieving good grades as well as being ready when school resumes,” she emphasized

Mrs Obiano, who is also the founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative CAFE, observed that the chosen theme for 2020 Children’s Day celebrations: Promoting Girl Child Education for Sustainable Development is very apt and timely especially with the challenges posed by Covid-19 which she noted requires sustained effort by all to overcome.

While wishing the children happy 2020 Children’s Day celebrations, she urged them to be disciplined by obeying all

Covid-19 protocols like keeping required social distance, washing of hands, using hand sanitizers and wearing of facemasks in public.

She emphasised the need for the children not to despair but to be upbeat about life beyond the momentary revulsion of the pandemic.