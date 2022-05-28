Children’s Day: School head urges parents to teach their wards sex education

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Children Day, the Head of school, Softnet Technology Academy, Kobi, Abuja, Mr Bulus Martin Luther has advised parents to ensure that they teach their children everything they need to know about sex education.

Mr Martin Luther said this speaking with journalists during the cultural day celebration of Softnet Technology Academy as part of activities to mark the Children’s Day celebration.

“It is said that charity begins at home, there is a need for parents to wake up to their responsibilities, I can see that a lot of parents have hands off, and relegated their duty to teachers.

“If parents can wake up to their responsibilities, teach their children sex education, and all they need to know, our society will be better place,” he said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Speaking on the cultural day celebration, the celebration which is the maiden edition allows the pupils to display the culture of the three major tribes, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa and the Gbagyi culture.

“We are displaying all the cultural heritage of Nigeria. This is the maiden edition since the school started last year in November. We are featuring the three major tribes in Nigeria including one of the indigenous cultures in the Federal Capital Territory, that is the Gbagyi culture.

“The advent of western education brought development, but in recent times we saw a decline in the educational system, that is what birthed Softnet Technology Academy, to bridge the gap. My advice to the government is to make sure that teachers are well taken care of first of all, and the educational system should be well organised.”

Also speaking, the Proprietor of the School, Mr Patrick Chukwuma, said he was driven by the passion for technology advancement especially in the grassroots to establish the school.

“I was driven out of passion for desire for technology, the vision is to bring quality schools of technology and academics to people at the grassroots and also grow talents, people that will be future captains of industry,” he said.