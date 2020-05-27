Children’s Day: Ortom promises greater investment in education

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has assured children in the state of his administration’s continuous investment in education to guarantee their future.

Governor Ortom in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase to mark this year children’s day said his administration policy is to make tertiary education strong, secondary education stronger and primary education the strongest.

The governor explained that the ongoing upgrade of facilities in public primary and secondary schools across the state will be sustained, in order to give the Benue child a conducive learning environment.

He also promised that more customised furniture will be acquired for primary schools across the state, in addition to the 35,000 customised desks and chairs recently distributed to the schools.

Ortom said that though the 2020 International Children’s Day has been affected by COVID-19, stating that Benue children should not despair but rather take advantage of the online lessons organised by their schools to engage in studies and also remain obedient to their parents.

He equally advised parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities and movements of their children during the COVID-19 period to prevent them from contracting the disease.

The governor, however, wished Benue and other Nigerian children good health, safety and wisdom, as they mark their day.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story