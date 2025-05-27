Children’s Day: Lamido sympathises with Jigawa children over hardships

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, has sympathised with children in Jigawa State, Nigeria, highlighting their suffering due to war, hunger, and the impact of political instability and bad governance.

This was contained in a statement posted on his official Facebook handle in commemoration of the 2025 International Children’s Day. He stated, “We are commemorating the 2025 International Children’s Day at a time when children are facing difficulties of war, hunger, and impoverishment in different parts of the world.”

Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido explained, “In Nigeria and Africa, children are the foremost victims of poverty, political instability, and bad governance.”

The former gubernatorial candidate insisted that it is the responsibility of any government to be proactive and ensure a conducive atmosphere for every child through the provision of adequate security, healthcare, education, and nutritional food, regardless of their status.

According to him, “While emphasising our parental duties to ensure the well-being of children, we reiterate that it is also the responsibility of all domestic and international leaders to ensure the safety and prosperous future of all children.”

