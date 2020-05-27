Children’s Day: Kwara is committed to child development ― Governor

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has said that his administration is committed to not leaving any child behind.

In what captures the 2020 theme of the Children’s Day celebration, the governor said the administration’s commitment to gender inclusion and its investments in education gives the Kwara girl child a head start in life.

“Our administration stands in firm solidarity with the Kwara child and children all over the world as our country again commemorates the Children’s Day,” the governor said in a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“Our policy is to ensure that no child is left behind or denied every right and privileges to compete with their peers.

“The theme for this year’s Children’s Day is “Promoting Girl Child Education for Sustainable Development.” Apart from the general bias for children and all disadvantaged groups, this administration is committed to the well-being of the girl child. Today, we have given the girl child a bragging right to say that her state, Kwara, holds the ace on the African continent in terms of women inclusion in governance.

“We also had the girl child in mind when we enrolled Kwara State in the national school feeding programme because of its consequences for increased school enrolment, reduction of out-of-school children, poverty reduction, and women empowerment.

“Our investments in the primary education sector, including paying better attention to children with special education needs, are designed to secure a brighter future for the Kwara child. Even in this time of COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has ensured that the children continue to get attention through our radio and online classes.

“While wishing all our children a happy 2020 celebration, the administration assures them that nothing will be left undone to protect them from all forms of abuse, violence, and stigmatisation.”

