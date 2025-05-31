Children’s Day: Eye examinations should be added to the to-do list to mark the day —Expert

Children are young and beautiful creatures, and with their innocent smiles and carefree spirits, they steal the hearts of many. It is not surprising that a day is set aside to celebrate them. Children’s Day, which is set aside to honour the younger generation, is marked with festivities and celebrations, varying from excursions, parties and funfairs to parades.

Parents also celebrate their children on this day by giving them presents, taking them out on excursions, and giving them a treat. To commemorate this day, parents should prioritize eye and vision examinations for their children.

Screening, examination, treatment, follow-up, and family support are all important ways to support a child’s health experience.

Dr Mary Ugalahi, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, said that parents prioritizing eye examinations, particularly on Children’s Day, will ensure that every child is allowed to see a clear and beautiful world.

Eye examinations for children are crucial for several reasons, including the early detection of vision problems that can affect learning and everyday activities and the identification of underlying eye conditions that might require treatment.

Children cannot express what the problem is. Therefore, unless they have an eye examination, it is usually difficult for parents to know if the child has an eye problem unless the sign is obvious, such as a white speck in the eye or red eyes.

“If the vision is reduced, the child may think that it is normal. Therefore, they did not complain. Unless the child has an eye examination, the parents will know,” declared Dr. Ugalahi.

Children develop vision in the first eight years of life. During this period of life, nothing should interrupt visual development. The child should have clear images provided to the brain so that the brain can develop along the visual path.

According to Dr Ugalahi, “If a child has poor vision, unknown to the parents, the child may never have the opportunity to develop full vision. Even if a person grows into adulthood and discovers that their vision is poor, the problem begins in childhood. Sometimes it’s very difficult to give such an individual a good vision.”

Eye conditions in children include amblyopia (lazy eye), strabismus (turned eye) or binocular vision (eye muscle coordination), childhood cataract, myopia (short-sightedness), colour vision problems, long-sightedness (hyperopia) and glaucoma.

Eye diseases are common but can go unnoticed for a long time. Some eye problems do not have any symptoms in their early stages. Possible signs of problems in the eye may include complaints of headaches or eye strain, specks, problems reading, being unusually clumsy, regularly rubbing their eyes, and sitting too close to the TV.

However, Dr Ugalahi stated that when eye problems are detected and treated early in childhood, their outcomes are usually much better than when they are discovered in childhood.

“A child is supposed to develop vision rapidly. However, if the child has cataracts obscuring information being provided to the brain, we would usually like to remove the obstruction by the time they are older than three months of age.

“If the child is now three years of age and was left unattended, the child has missed an opportunity to develop vision as they should. But they will still have some good outcomes because visual development is up to the age of eight years.”

Ideally, eye examinations are for all ages. This begins in childhood. At birth, a baby’s eyes are examined. It includes using an instrument called an ophthalmoscope that magnifies the eyes and uses light so they can be examined clearly.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that children with certain medical conditions or a family history of eye problems may require more frequent examinations.

According to Dr Ugalahi, “At birth, we look out for white specks in the eyes; the size of the globes, if they are equal; whether the eyes are looking straight; the position of the eyelids to be sure that they are at the same level; and if anything is covering the eyes.

“We advise another eye examination when the child is about to go to school so that we can identify those with some form of refractive error and correct them.

“When they are about to enter secondary school, too, because the size of the classroom changes and the work they will be doing with their vision increases, we also advise that they should have an eye exam when they are entering secondary school. Vision quality can change annually.

“So within that period, the child would have an eye examination about three times in their lifetime, which would help to pick up things that may affect how their vision functions.”

