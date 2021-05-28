Children’s day celebration: Ebonyi Senator pays over N1m NECO registration fee for 82 Constituents

The Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr Michael Amah Nnachi has dolled out a sum of one million, one hundred and forty thousand Naira only (N1,140,000) for the registration of National Examination Council (NECO) of over 82 Students of Itim Secondary School, Edda.

Nnachi represented by a PDP chieftain, Hon. Okam Ogbulu made this known in Itim Secondary school Edda, Afikpo South local government area of the state.

Presenting the fees to the school management, Nnachi said, there is a need to support the younger generation to get themselves equipped academically in order to compete with their contemporaries and brace up with the mantra in the world.

He then urged the students to eschew examination malpractice and desist from social vices that could hinder their careers. He then promised to do everything possible to build a capacity that even after his tenure, people would still love a self-sustaining life.

Receiving the money for the fees, the Principal of the School School, Mr Omaka Nnachi Kalu said Human Capital Development is the bedrock of any development and commended the lawmaker for investing in humanity.

He further extolled Chief Mrs Clara Ijeoma Amah Nnachi, wife of the Sen Dr Michael Amah Nnachi for keeping her promise to the school she graduated from.

Also, the PTA Chairman of the school Mr Okam Chukwudi Eze and Mrs Ugochukwu Chima commended the lawmaker and wife for the rare gesture which according to him was the first of its kind in the school.

He then prayed to God to bless him and the wife profusely for the relieving burden on the parents of the students.

In appreciation, the school Senior Prefect Miss Favour Chinasa Amah lauded Sen. Nnachi and his wife for the support and love shown to them and assured the lawmaker that the students will reciprocate the gesture by coming out with flying colours in the exam.

Highlights on the achievements of Sen Dr Michael Amah Nnachi thus far, which includes; Building of Skill Acquisition Centre, Classrooms blocks to School, empowerment and employment opportunity to the people of the zone.

