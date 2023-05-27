Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Suleiman has said Children’s Day should be used to unite Nigerians in dedication to creating a brighter future for every child in the country.

Abubakar Y Suleiman in a goodwill message to mark the 2023 Children’s Day Celebration lamented that “Today, as we celebrate the joy, innocence, and boundless potential that resides within each and every one of you, we must also acknowledge the harsh realities that children face, particularly in developing countries like ours and within the boundaries of Bauchi State.”

According to him,”Even in this year, 2023, many children in Nigeria confronted formidable challenges. Numerous schools lack proper infrastructure, including classrooms, furniture, and learning materials. Teachers often face inadequate training and limited resources to provide a nurturing and effective learning environment.”

He stressed that, “Many children lack access to proper medical facilities, resulting in a higher risk of preventable diseases and inadequate healthcare support.”

“Immunisation coverage is often insufficient, leaving children vulnerable to deadly illnesses. Malnutrition remains a persistent issue, leading to stunted growth and hindered cognitive development.”