The wife of the Anambra State Governor and founder of the Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo Initiative, Dr. Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has called for the utmost care and a keen interest in the upbringing of children.

Mrs. Soludo made the call while speaking to journalists shortly after she motherly prepared a meal for motherless children at Model Community Children Home Awka on Sunday, as part of this year’s 2024 Children’s Day celebration.

Congratulating the children, the Anambra first lady noted that children are the future of the nation and need to be groomed with the utmost care and protected by everyone, irrespective of family background.

According to her, the day marks a celebration of children, raising awareness for issues that affect children and helping us appreciate that they are the future of our societies. So we should always express our love and care for their welfare.

While commending the efforts of the state government aimed at providing safety cushions for children through its numerous humanitarian programmes, Mrs. Soludo called on all and sundry to show the children love by creating safe and conducive spaces where the children can learn the truth, imbibe the fear of God, and manifest it always.

In her brief appreciation, the coordinator of Model Community Children’s Home Awka, Rev. Sister Philomena Akuchukwu, while describing Mrs. Soludo as a caring, humble, beautiful, lovely, and God-fearing mother, said the orphan children will continue to pray for a better Anambra and the successful return of Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term in office.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the celebration also featured cooking, serving of meals, and cutting of the children’s day birthday cake by the governor’s wife and her entourage.

