Wema Bank Plc has celebrated the 2023 Children’s Day with an initiative aimed at equipping teenagers with valuable skills in coding, data analysis, graphics design, and much more.

As part of the empowerment programme, the bank arranged a surprise visit from renowned Nigerian music artist, Davido, to further add excitement and inspiration to the day.

Children’s Day serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing the younger generation and providing them with opportunities to excel. Wema Bank, which is known for its commitment to innovation and empowerment, took a proactive approach in celebrating this day by organizing a skills acquisition program. The focus on coding, data analysis, and graphics design reflects the growing importance of digital skills in today’s world.

Participants in the programme had the unique opportunity to learn and engage with industry experts, acquiring practical knowledge and developing their capabilities in coding, data analysis, and graphics design. This initiative aimed to equip teenagers with essential skills for the future, empowering them to embrace the digital age and thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“At Wema Bank, we believe in investing in the future of our children. Our celebration of Children’s Day with the skills acquisition program signifies our commitment to equipping teenagers with relevant digital skills. By partnering with experts and influencers like Davido, we aim to inspire and empower the younger generation, enabling them to embrace new opportunities and excel in the digital landscape.”, stated Divisional Head, People, Brand & Culture, Wema Bank Ololade Ogungbenro, in her address to the participants.

The arrival of Davido, Wema Bank Brand Ambassador and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, turned up the excitement and added inspiration to the participants. The presence of the music superstar and entrepreneur further underscored Wema Bank’s commitment to celebrating and uplifting the younger generation as well as the bank’s continuing dedication to nurturing talent and potential through its tailored programs and initiatives.

The financial powerhouse’s sense of corporate social responsibility and passion for community development is evident in such initiatives as the Children’s Day skills acquisition program; and by providing teenagers with practical knowledge and hands-on training in coding, data analysis, and graphics design, the bank aims to bridge the digital divide and create a pathway for their success.