Children window to the future — Rhodes-Vivor

As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate Children’s Day, former Governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor, has expressed his love for children, saying that he was always open to celebrating them being “the treasure and the window to the future”.

Rhodes-Vivor said this on Tuesday in a statement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, noting that childhood is a time filled with wonder, curiosity, and endless possibilities.

According to the LP chieftain, it’s a phase of life that deserves to be celebrated, not only for the joy it brings but for the foundation it lays for the future, describing Children’s Day as a wonderful occasion to reflect on the importance of childhood, education, and the future.

“To every child out there, I love you, I cherish your growth and I am always open to celebrating you not just today but every day as you are the treasure and the window to the future.

"Childhood is a time filled with wonder, curiosity, and endless possibilities. It's a phase of life that deserves to be celebrated, not only for the joy it brings but for the foundation it lays for the future.

“Today, I Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour dedicated this day to the youngest members of our society, and it’s a wonderful occasion to reflect on the importance of childhood, education, and the future,” he stated.

Rhodes-Vivor, while quoting Walt Streightiff, said there were no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child, but seven million, noting these words reminded that children are not just the future, but also “the promise of what we can achieve when we invest in them today.”

He said that based on this, there was need for all to take action towards a brighter, more inclusive future, declaring that investment in their future should begin “now as they learn the value of persistence, self-belief, and the joy that comes from doing something you truly love.”

"The investment in the future begins now as they learn the value of persistence, self-belief, and the joy that comes from doing something you truly love. Also, investing in celebrating the idea of inspiring creativity and growth. Remember, Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression," the LP chieftain declared.

