Children Day: NGO donate wheelchairs, food items to underprivileged children in Ibadan

A nongovernmental organization, Fortune Health Plus Initiative, has donated food items to children of underprivileged homes in Ibadan.

The donation of gift items was held on Friday at Sabol International School in celebration of International Children’s Day.

Some of the items donated include toiletries, wheelchairs, food items, toys, and writing items among others.

Speaking with the Tribune Online, the founder of the initiative, Dr Soji Ijidale, explained that the initiative is aimed at showing love and felicitation to the children as the world celebrates Children’s Day.

He stated that there is a need to reach out to children with special needs because they don’t have opportunities other children have.

“We are here today to felicitate these children because they don’t have the opportunity other children out there have. As you can see, they are cut off from socialisation and the beauty of the town. So we felt that we should come here today so that they will know that we care for them,” he said.





Dr Ijidale added that the organisation is established to take of the needy in the area of education, health, and community development.

Responding, the Headmistress, Sabo international School, Mrs Oladuni Adepoju, appreciated the NGO for the gesture.

She however appealed to other NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the development of the school.

