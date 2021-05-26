Childhood experience inspires me into writing —Stephen Adedigba

Stephen Adedigba, the author of three inspirational books, in this interview with Olaleye Komolafe and Promise Adagba, speaks on how the challenges he experienced while growing up made him go into writing. Excerpts:

You have published three motivational books, can you share with us the books and what you do outside of writing books?

My first book, ‘It’s in You’ was published in 2012; my second book, ‘Becoming a Winner,’ was published in 2015, while my third book, ‘Evolve,’ which is the latest, was published on April 6, this year. I am a transformational public speaker, life and career/success coach.

My passion for imparting the world has granted me privileges to lend my voice on topical issues across the country. I facilitate leadership and entrepreneurial trainings for corps members across the country and I am the radio host of ‘Ignite with Icon,’ an inspirational programme, which airs on Spice Radio in Ibadan every Friday.

I publish self-help write-ups on a daily basis and also release bi-weekly videos, ‘Motivibes’ which reach over 10,000 people across all social media platforms.

What propelled you into authoring these books?

I will say categorically that the major drive or inspiration that led me into writing was because of the challenges I faced while growing up and I am sure there are several young people in such situation. I didn’t get it all so easily as I wasn’t born with a silver spoon. I am the fifth of seven children in my family and I can say for a fact that I am the only left-handed person in my family.

You know the perception about left-handed people is that they are usually very intelligent, that might be true, but for me while growing up, it was the opposite.

I was not doing too well academically and I was almost becoming a shame to myself and my family. I usually end up as the first or second from behind after every term’s examination. What I am saying is that out of 27 pupils, I was always in the 26th or 27th position. It was a shameful situation for my parents that it got to a term that my mum decided to stop attending the school’s end of session party because it wasn’t inspiring for her.

But there is something I will never forget, my mum and dad never called me a ‘dullard.’ They continued to inspire me to study hard. When I got to Primary Five, I met a teacher, Mrs Oyeyemi, who helped changed my situation. After I met her, all through my years in junior secondary school, till I was done with my undergraduate studies, I was never second in my class. Mrs Oyeyemi told me, ‘Stephen, no one is better than you,’ and that was the drive for me all through.

It means you had reasons for coming up with each of your books?

Definitely, my first book was based on personal experience to inform people that there is something great inside of them and that they can be whoever they want to be. The second book was influenced by my personal accomplishment because I was winning and I felt that if I can win, then others can also win in their endeavours.

The third book, written to commemorate my 26th birthday, came out of my passion to make the youth understand that there is a process for everything in life.

It is disheartening that the majority of our youths are not ready to endure the process of getting to their ‘dreamland,’ instead, they prefer to follow the shortcut route like internet fraud, cultism, among other social vices.

With your experience as someone who relates and build the capacities of youths, what do you tell them mostly?

Youths should start acting instead of thinking. The majority of youths today are always complaining about what government is not doing right while neglecting what they can do on their own. Most of our youths are not ready to work hard, but they should have a change of perception and change their focus.

Right now, we are in the skill economy; this time round, graduates do not need to rely on their certificates only before they thrive; they should think of what to do themselves if the job opportunities are not there.

