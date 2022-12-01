Childbirth remains a persistent risk in Africa ― WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says childbirth remains a persistent risk in Africa given that its new Atlas 2022 report indicated that 390 women will likely die in childbirth for every 100 000 live births by 2030.

The Atlas of African Health Statistics 2022 assessed the nine targets related to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on health and found that at the current pace, increased investment is needed to accelerate progress on the targets. Among the most difficult to achieve will be reducing maternal mortality.

The Atlas 2022 also presents the latest data for more than 50 health-related indicators of the SDGs and provides comprehensive country-level statistics for the region.

According to the report, it is estimated that 390 women will die in childbirth for every 100 000 live births by 2030 in sub-Saharan Africa. This is more than five times above the 2030 SDG target of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births, and much higher than the average of 13 deaths per 100 000 live births witnessed in Europe in 2017. It is more than double the global average of 211.

The report said that to reach the SDG target, Africa will need an 86% reduction from 2017 rates, the last time data was reported, an unrealistic feat at the current rate of decline.

The region’s infant mortality rate stands at 72 per 1000 live births. At the current 3.1% annual rate of decline, there will be an expected 54 deaths per 1000 live births by 2030, far above the reduction target of fewer than 25 per 1000.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, in a reaction declared “Africa has scored some of the fastest reduction rates globally in key health objectives, but the momentum is waning. This means that for many African women, childbirth remains a persistent risk and millions of children do not live long enough to celebrate their fifth birthday.

“It is crucial that governments make a radical course-correction, surmount the challenges and speed up the pace towards the health goals. These goals aren’t mere milestones, but the very foundations of healthier life and well-being for millions of people.”

WHO in a release declared “although the region is witnessing a decelerating momentum towards key health objectives such as vaccine coverage, it has made remarkable progress in some areas during the first decade of the 21st century. Under-5 mortality fell by 35%; neonatal death rates dropped by 21%; and maternal mortality declined by 28%.

“In the last decade, advances in all three targets have flatlined, particularly for maternal mortality. While Africa has advanced on family planning, with 56.3% of women of reproductive age (15-49) having their family planning needs satisfied with modern contraceptive methods in 2020, the region is still far below the global average of 77% and the worst performing.

“The slowdown has been exacerbated by the disruptive effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Crucial health services such as postnatal care for women and newborns, neonatal intensive care units, and antenatal care services, immunization services were disrupted during the pandemic. Since 2021, Africa has also faced a resurgence in vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks. Measles cases rose by 400% between January and March 2022 compared with the same period the year before.

“Inadequate investment in health and funding for health programmes are some of the major drawbacks to meeting the SDG on health. For example, a 2022 WHO survey of 47 African countries found that the region has a ratio of 1.55 health workers (physicians, nurses and midwives) per 1000 people, below the WHO threshold density of 4.45 health workers per 1000 people needed to deliver essential health services and achieve universal health coverage.”

