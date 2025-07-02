Child rights: UNICEF parley Oyo LGAs, commits $16 million over 3 years

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is partnering with the Oyo State government to implement a three-year work plan aimed at improving the overall well-being and rights of children, particularly at the grassroots.

The work plan, at a cost of $16 million, is to improve healthcare, education, and protection for children in the state. However, in 2025 alone, UNICEF has committed to spending $5.2 million of this on activities supporting children’s rights in the state.

Prof. Musbau Babatunde, the state’s commissioner for budget and economic planning, revealed the information, who spoke at a one-day sensitisation workshop in Oyo town, which was attended by the chairmen of 33 local government areas and other relevant state stakeholders,

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, in collaboration with UNICEF, Lagos Field Office, organised the programme, which aimed to advance child rights at the LGA level in Oyo State.

Babatunde, who was represented by the Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Alhaji Kolawole Bello, said UNICEF has pledged to commit $5.2 million to the project in 2025 alone.

The Social Policy Manager, UNICEF, Mr Muhammad Okorie, said given that there are more than 3.4 million children in the country, high child mortality, inadequate regular vaccination coverage, low health insurance coverage, and high rates of female genital mutilation, the state is crucial to UNICEF.

According to him, the parley was to get their commitment on the right of the child at the grassroots, where the key actions that are geared towards the fulfillment of the right of the child are taking place.

“In terms of the achievement of the right of the child, we can say for sure that while they are making improvements, there is a long way to go. And this parley is really critical so that we can come up with key strategies that ensure greater partnership for us to work together to achieve these rights.

“Policies are developed at the state level, but those policies are to be implemented at the LGA level. And the local government chairmen have key roles in ensuring that this happens,” he said.

“Now, holding them accountable is the real reason why we’re here. We understand that there’s no full autonomy yet; however, we know that there are certain resources at their disposal at this point. But we also know that it is for the local government chairmen to prioritise the issues to be implemented.

“The government has set out a direction going forward, which the state government refers to as Agenda 2040, in terms of achieving some of those rights of the children. So, we continue to work with the state government to walk the talk by spending more appropriately and equitably to reach every child wherever they are.

“But this cannot have the much impact desired. If the local government is not carried along, and that is why we’re meeting with them today, hoping that they now take it much more seriously and galvanise resources from their local level, but also partner with governments to operationalise government policies and social protection policies implemented in the state right now.”

Chairman of the Association of Local Government (ALGON) in the state, Sikiru Oyedele, who was represented by Chairman of Oyo West Local Government, Salami Akeem, promised that all the chairmen would return to their respective councils to advance the rights of children.

“With what we learnt at this programme, we know where to come in to make sure we have advancement on the rights of children,” he said.

