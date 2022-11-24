Thirty-four out of the 36 states of the federation have now domesticated the Child Rights Act dealing with issues of child abuse, child labour, and forced marriage among others in Nigeria.

The proposed law named “The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015)” had been domesticated by just 13 states as of 2019, raising concerns in government and child rights circles.

Appearing on the 59th edition of the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Thursday, Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, who gave the update, said she had been actively involved in the advocacy to ensure that all states key into the initiative.

She said she had personally met with key stakeholders and speakers of state houses Assembly to stress the need for them to pass the bill into law for their governors to assent to.

Tallen was confident that the two remaining states, which she did not name, will soon pass the bill to domesticate the act.

“We go to the traditional rulers, we go to community leaders, we go to religious leaders, we go to the state assemblies,” she said.

She also noted the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari provided in the effort to have all states domesticate the act, complemented by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and the Forum of First Ladies.

More details to come later…

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Child Rights Act now domesticated in 34 states ― Minister