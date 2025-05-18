Child mortality rates five times higher in Nigeria — Paediatric expert

Renowned paediatrician and Associate Professor Dr. Adedosu Gbadero has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s alarming infant mortality rate, revealing that approximately 78 out of every 1,000 live births die before their first birthday, while the child mortality rate reaches 105 before age five—far exceeding the global recommendation of 12.

Dr. Gbadero made the disclosure during his valedictory lecture and send-off ceremony held recently at the George Green Auditorium of Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), Ogbomoso, marking his retirement after 45 years of dedicated service.

Speaking on the topic, “Value Addition Principles and Child Health Services,” the former Medical Director of BUTH criticised the country’s deteriorating healthcare system, emphasising that Nigeria’s continued reliance on imported drugs and medical equipment has caused a sharp increase in healthcare costs.

“Unfortunately, many valuable children are now vulnerable,” Dr. Gbadero stated.

He called on the Federal Government, institutions, private organisations, and parents to prioritise the physical and psychological well-being of children.

“Children are gifts from God—bundles of joy and precious. They deserve the best from the nation,” he added.

He also condemned the ongoing brain drain in the health sector, urging medical professionals to resist the “Japa” syndrome and remain committed to improving healthcare delivery in the country.

“Nigerian children are earnestly crying out for quality healthcare and value-based services,” he said.

In a scathing review of Nigeria’s inability to meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Gbadero described the initiatives as “moribund” and a “waste of efforts.”

He advocated for proven child health interventions such as oral rehydration therapy, immunisation, growth monitoring, nutrition, and hygiene, while warning against the use of unproven traditional and spiritual treatments.

He also recommended practical value-added paediatric techniques, including chest-wall stimulation and ear pressure therapies.

The Chief Medical Director of BUTH, Professor Samuel Adegoke, praised Dr. Gbadero as a “great icon and asset to Nigeria,” noting his holistic approach to medicine and commitment to addressing patients’ emotional and spiritual needs.

“He is also a successful farmer, businessman, and role model,” Adegoke added.

Professor Olufemi Awotunde, Provost of BUTH, described Dr. Gbadero as a “paediatrician par excellence” and a “beacon of hope,” applauding his consistent dedication to cleanliness and excellence.

Though formally retired, Dr. Gbadero will continue to serve the hospital in an advisory role, having been appointed to the BUTH Beautification Committee.

TRIBUNEONLINE