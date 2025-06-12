Child Labour Day: UNESCO REF advocates collective action to end menace

As Nigeria joins other countries of the world to mark the International Day Against Child Labour, the Read, Earn Federation for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO REF) has called for collective action to end the menace of child labour in the country.

According to the latest statistics released on Wednesday by both the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), about 138 million children were engaged in child labour in 2024, including 54 million in hazardous work that endangers their health, safety, and development.

Also, the Nigeria Child Labour Survey 2022, conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the ILO, indicated that over 24 million children are in child labour, while more than 14 million of them are engaged in hazardous work.

Disturbed by these grim statistics, the UNESCO REF President, Abdulsalami Ladigbolu-Oranmiyan, said all hands must be on deck to eradicate the ugly trend in Nigeria.

Ladigbolu-Oranmiyan, in his message marking the World Day Against Child Labour, which is celebrated on June 12 every year and coincides with Democracy Day in Nigeria, emphasised concerted action, including multilateral cooperation, to address the global challenge.

He particularly called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify his administration’s commitment to ending child labour, ensuring that his vision of renewed hope and progress is firmly aligned with the United Nations’ global agenda for sustainable development.

In the message entitled “International Day Against Child Labour & Nigeria’s Democracy Day: A Call for Collective Action,” Ladigbolu-Oranmiyan lamented the exploitative and difficult conditions of many underage children, emphasising the need for governments at all levels to ensure protection, freedom, dignity, and opportunity for every citizen, especially the children who hold the key to a shared future.

“Today, as the world observes the International Day Against Child Labour, we recognize that this struggle is not just a national challenge but a global imperative, one that requires unwavering commitment, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive policies.

“For Nigeria, this day holds even greater significance as it coincides with Democracy Day, a powerful reminder that true democracy must extend beyond political structures to ensure freedom, dignity, and opportunity for every citizen, especially the children who hold the key to our shared future,” he stated.

Ladigbolu-Oranmiyan further noted that despite substantial progress, child labour remains a stark violation of fundamental rights, depriving millions of education, security, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to society.

According to him, the effects are far-reaching, impeding national development, economic stability, and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 8.7, which calls for the eradication of child labour in all its forms.

The UNESCO REF urged President Tinubu to expand policy frameworks that promote child welfare, strengthen educational systems, and provide social protection mechanisms that safeguard vulnerable children from economic exploitation.

“Ending child labour is not merely an act of governance, it is a duty that defines the moral and democratic integrity of a nation.

“To achieve lasting impact, Nigeria must deepen engagement with genuine stakeholders, including United Nations agencies, global educational advocates, humanitarian organizations, and grassroots changemakers, who prioritize child protection and education over commercial interests.

“The fight against child labour requires multilateral cooperation, enhanced funding, and innovative solutions that address the root causes while ensuring every child has access to quality education, healthcare, and socio-economic support.

“On this historic occasion, we acknowledge Nigeria’s progress and commend the government’s ongoing dedication to child welfare.

“However, this day must serve as a catalyst for renewed action, inspiring all sectors, public and private to commit to a future where no child is forced into labour, and every young Nigerian can learn, dream, and thrive.

“As we reflect on Democracy Day, let us recognize that democracy must stand as a beacon of justice and equality, ensuring that freedom is not limited to political rights but extends to the very foundation of childhood itself.

“The world is watching, and together, we must forge a path where children are protected, nations are strengthened, and the promise of a better tomorrow is fulfilled,” he stated.

