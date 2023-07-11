Amidst thanksgiving for surviving a challenging birthing experience, Kogi Central PDP senatorial candidate in the last general election, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan on Sunday dedicated their son, Prince Reign Emmanuel.

Sharing her traumatic experience during the child’s delivery, Mrs Uduaghan thanked God for saving her life while recalling how said she was given six pints of blood and thought she was going to die.

“I told my husband I couldn’t feel the strength in my limbs, I also felt my stomach swelling up, I told him something is not right. Later on, the doctors came in and when they checked, blood was gushing out, it was just rushing like they opened a tap from me, it was rushing that they had to bring a bucket in.

“I noticed that I was gasping, it was the first time of experiencing many things. Suddenly, I couldn’t breathe, I think I passed out and the next thing I saw, I was in the theater.

“I thought I was going to die, I remembered telling my husband to take care of our son, Reign if I don’t make it. I remembered that last word in the theater.

“I was given six pints of blood, I just want to thank God for saving me. We are survivors, our baby is a survivor, and we thank God for everything,” she disclosed.

Dignitaries at the occasion include: Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife.

Also in attendance were former PDP National chairman Iyorchia Ayu and Sen. Sam Anyanwu (Imo PDP guber candidate) amongst other distinguished members of the 10th National Assembly and also a number of traditional rulers across the State.

