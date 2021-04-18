Child abuse: Why victims can’t speak out, Catholic priest explains in new book

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Benedict Ugwuanyi, has observed that Nigerian child abuse victims often feel helpless and silent about their ordeal because they do not know where to go to express distress.

He has therefore authored a book in which he X-rays the concerning phenomenon with the aim of bringing awareness to the plight of victims suffering in silence.

Uguanyi, a priest of the Catholic diocese of Nsukka and Doctoral graduate of Clinical Psychology from the Salesian Pontifical University, Rome Italy, said the book, “Psychological Interpretation of Child Abuse: A Research of Igboland in Nigeria,“ draws attention to “the cankerworm” affecting the psyche of many people in the country.

In a statement issued on the book launch scheduled for May 8th, 2021 in Abuja, Father Uguanyi posited: “Child abuse is an issue of serious concern globally and in particular reference to our country Nigeria. It is worthy of note, that many children in Nigeria are abused when they are very young.

“As a matter of fact, when this ugly phenomenon occurs, the victims are helpless and most times do not know where to seek help especially when their parents and elder siblings are the perpetrators.

“Hence, they are like fishes in a net. They are thereby trapped and unfortunately silence becomes their succour.

“Consequently, I decided to write about this issue based on experience and knowledge of the subject. My aim is to draw attention to this ugly cankerworm that has eaten deep into the psyche of our people.

“It is my desire to freely distribute a huge quantity of my book to different schools across the country. This would help in raising the desired awareness of child abuse and tips for prevention,” he said.

“We need to prevent and put an end to child abuse in our country because child abuse victims if not helped tend to repeat the same violent acts they experienced on others.”

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen will be the Guest Speaker at the book launch that is expected to be graced by prominent personalities within and outside Abuja.

The clergyman assured that after the launch of the book, copies will be made available to different schools across the country and pastoral assignments in his diocese.

He, therefore, appealed for support from to kindhearted citizens, government agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for the success of the exercise.

