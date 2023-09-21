Fuji music star Alhaji (Dr.) Sefiu Alao Adekunle, Baba Oko, has described the King of Fuji music, Alhaji Wasiu Olasunkanmi Ayinde Anifowose Marshal, M.O.N., better known as K1, as a man of a special breed.

Agbara Orin, as Sefiu Alao is also widely known, said this in respect of the new and lofty Chieftaincy Title that was recently bestowed on K1 from his hometown of Ijebu-Ode as the Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu by the Awujale of Ijebu Land, HRM, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba Agbotewole II.

According to a press statement released by Sefiu Alao through his Media Manager, Saheed Ojubanire, Baba Oko asserted that it takes someone whom God has blessed and that no man can course like K1, to have achieved so much as he has achieved in the course of his very successful music career.

” Therefore, on behalf of my fellow Fuji musicians and my music band as well, I want to specially congratulate our leader, the Mayegun of Yoruba Land (K1), on this new title of Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu. This shows beyond anything else that he is a thoroughbred Ijebu man loved and appreciated by his people,” the statement read in part.

The statement stressed further that ” K1 is a disciplined and focused man whom the Almighty God in His infinite mercy has decided to crown his effort over the years as a leading musician in Nigeria with a resounding success. For that reason, no one should be surprised about K1’s ever-rising profile.

He is only enjoying the abundant grace of God he was destined to live through, even before he was born. Just like he said in one of his albums: ‘Mori owo ike Olorun, mo ri ninu aye mi…’ (I see the blessing of God in my life), and there is no clearer credence to that than the good things that have been happening in his life.

” Moreover, for someone who has not only been promoting Ijebu Land all over the world, but one who has also promoted his own family name as a true son of Ijebu soil, and one who also gone ahead to build a palatial country home in Ijebu Land on which he conspicuously embossed his family name: ‘Ojusagbola,’ there is no one better deserving of the title of Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu than K1, at this time. And his forefathers, whose name he has kept promoting all over the globe, would certainly stand behind him on this.





” Meanwhile, as he would be installed, officially, as the Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu by the Awujale of Ijebu Land on September 26th, 2023, I want to use this medium to pray for sound health, long life, and bigger achievements for him.

I also want to urge everyone to rejoice with K1 and his wonderful family on this well-deserving title as God has divinely ordained him to attain this feat at this time of his life, and nothing could have stopped it.” The statement asserted.

On a final note, Sefiu Alao reiterated in the statement that his family, the entire members of his music band, and his management team heartily rejoice with K1 on this new feat.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE