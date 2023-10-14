The Chief priest of Arunta Mbutu community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Ugochukwu Eze, the Eze Alaubi of Alaubi shrine, has summoned Kenis Music label over fued with Afrobeat music star, Kellyhansome.

The Chief Priest told journalists in Owerri on Friday that he received a message from his deity to summon before his shrine, Kenis music label over their role in Kellyhansome’s music carrier.

While he said that his diet seeks justice for the ooporessed, the Chief Prest described the percieved plans to dime Kellyhansome’s music carrier as deliberate

He said: ” I received a message from the Alaubi shrine over the issue Kellyhansome has with Kenis music label and as the chief priest and chief servant of the Alaubi shrine it is my duty to pass this message across”

He said: “As directed by the Alaubi shrine, I have summoned Kenis music label before the Eze Alaubi shrine. Alaubi is a god of justice. It seeks justice for the oppressed. I am by this press conference asking Kenis music label to make themselves available before my shrine to explain their role in Kellyhansome’s music carrier.”

On what will happen if Kenis music label fails to appear before his shrine, the chief priest said that he is nothing but a messenger of the Alaubi shrine adding that the gods knows how best to fight its battle and seeks justice for people.

He said: ” I have only delivered the message from the Eze Alaubi shrine.”

The chief priest observed that Kellyhansome’s music carrier ought to be doing better than it is presently

