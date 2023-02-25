By: Biola Azeez, Ilorin.

Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful conduct of the presidential and senatorial elections.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari arrived at his polling Unit 005, Akanbi IV, Ilorin South, at 10am to exercise his voting rights.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Saturday after casting his vote, Gambari urged Nigerians to vote for the candidates who would meet their desired expectations.

He urged the candidates to accept the results as verified by INEC, while using legal ways to lay their grievances.

“I am impressed with the professionalism of the INEC officials, the orderliness and smoothness with which the process is going.

“I am delighted to perform my civic duty. That is to cast my vote for the candidate of my choice in my own constituency.

“The electorate should vote for the candidates that they feel meet their aspirations for a better life; vote wisely and decide who is best to meet your expectations.

“The contesting candidates should accept the result as announced by INEC which is the only constitutionally empowered authority to announce the result and not social media results.

“Those who have any grievance should go through the constitutional and legal process”, he said.