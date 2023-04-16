A group, Team Prosper (TP), has urged support groups across the country to desist from advocating for who the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, should appoint as Chief of Staff (CoS).

The group insisted that who to be appointed to the position is an exclusive decision of the president-elect to take.

National Chairman/Coordinator of the group, Mr. Shehu Bankole-Hameed, gave this counsel on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen, even as he condemned the various calls on the matter by “some people who identify with their various individual groups,” describing such as unguarded.

Bankole-Hameed, while noting that the office of COS is an engine room not to be toyed with, further maintained that the president had the mandate to fill the position with his choice candidate and not for any support group or groups to dictate who should occupy the seat.

He, therefore, enjoined those clamouring for who should be appointed to the position to desist from being “used as a pressure group by any position seeking person or individuals,” positing that the office of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President “is a sensitive one which shouldn’t be beholden to a group of people as if it’s a “rub my back I rub yours’ kind of office.”

Bankole-Hameed, however, pledged support of his group to the incoming Tinubu- led administration to enable it achieve its vision for the country.