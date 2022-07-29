Chief of army staff approves major shakeup in Nigerian army

In a concerted effort to reposition the Nigerian army for operational efficiency and proficiency, the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Friday, approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers across army formations and units nationwide.

This was contained in a statement available to defence correspondents in Abuja by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to Nwachukwu those affected in the redeployment include some principal staff officers of the army headquarters, general officers commanding, corps commanders, commandants of training institutions, brigade commanders, commanding officers, amongst others.

Some of the senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General UT Musa from Headquarters 81 Division to Headquarters 82 Division and appointed GOC, Major General TA Lagbaja from Headquarters 82 Division to Headquarters 1 Division and appointed GOC, Major General OC Ajunwa from Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia to HQ 81 Division and appointed GOC , while Major General AS Chinade was redeployed from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 2 Division and appointed GOC.