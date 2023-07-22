Chief Jude Chidera Eze is a distinguished humanitarian and business leader hailing from Ibagwa-Aka in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria. Born and raised in this close-knit community, Eze’s journey to success and compassion began at St. Mary Primary School in Ibagwa-Aka. He continued his education at University Secondary School Nsukka before eventually graduating from the esteemed Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu.

Eze’s exceptional business acumen and visionary leadership are evident in his roles as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Artistry Fort Limited and Chairman/CEO of 19BG Electrical Company Limited. His impressive ventures have significantly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian economy, particularly in the properties sector.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to society, the Ezeagu people of Enugu State bestowed upon him the revered chieftaincy title of Ubi-Ego 1 N’Enugu State in December 2022.

Beyond his remarkable success in business, Chief Jude Eze’s heart beats for philanthropy and community development. He has been a beacon of hope for Nigerian youths, earning the Distinguished Youth Ambassadorial Award from the National Youth Alliance of Nigeria (NAN) for his meritorious service and dedication to youth empowerment. Similarly, the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) recognized his zeal and exceptional entrepreneurial achievements, honoring him as the Zealous Entrepreneur of the Year.

Eze’s influence in grassroots mobilization and leadership also earned him the prestigious Political Leader of the Year Award from Nigeria’s National Assembly. His unwavering support for educational institutions is evident through his role as a Patron of the Faculty, acknowledged by FESSA.

Moreover, Chief Jude Chidera Eze’s philanthropic efforts have left an indelible mark on various organizations and communities. His generous contributions and monetary donations to numerous causes have facilitated the construction of vital infrastructure, including roads, and supported laudable initiatives across Enugu State.

As a testament to his compassionate nature and commitment to uplifting society, the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, acknowledged him as the Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Such recognition highlights his unwavering dedication to driving positive change and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

In his personal life, Eze finds fulfillment as a devoted father to a lovely daughter, cherishing the value of family and inspiring others with his compassionate approach to life.

For his exceptional contributions to humanitarian causes and community development, the Enugu State Chapter of Standup for Women Society (SWS) bestowed upon Chief Jude Chidera Eze the Exemplary Humanitarian Service Award on 02 May 2023. This award serves as a testament to his philanthropic endeavors, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals in Nigeria.

Chief Jude Chidera Eze’s remarkable journey from a local community to a revered philanthropist and business leader stands as a shining example of how vision, compassion, and dedication can transform lives and uplift communities. His unwavering commitment to making a positive difference continues to inspire and instill hope in the hearts of many.