Chief Grace Ihonvbere to be honoured in Canada during prestigious golf, investment leadership

The City of Brampton, Canada, is set to honor Chief Mrs. Grace Ihonvbere for her outstanding contributions to global community empowerment, women’s leadership, and international development.

The recognition will take place during the Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour 2025, scheduled from July 31st to August 7th in Ontario, Canada.

Mrs. Ihonvbere, wife of Professor Julius Ihonvbere, House Leader of Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives, is a distinguished member of the Board of Trustees of the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

Her achievements in promoting inclusive, sustainable development have earned her this prestigious award.

During the tour, Mrs. Ihonvbere will lead a delegation of strategic investors to explore economic opportunities in Brampton, aiming to strengthen international ties and promote mutual prosperity.

The event will feature various activities, including a wine-tasting tour, Niagara Falls expedition, fine dining, and access to the Caribana Festival.

Reacting to the development, President of Oceanwaves Strategies Inc., Ken George Eneduwa praised Mrs. Ihonvbere, describing her as a symbol of influence and elegance.

The recognition highlights the growing appreciation for African excellence on the global stage and the developing bonds between Canadian cities and visionary global leaders.

