Chief Duro Onabule, IBB’s ex-spokesman, laid to rest amid eulogies

Chief Duro Onabule, a veteran journalist and former spokesman to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, was on Friday laid to rest in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

In his sermon during the funeral service at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour, Ijebu Ode, Bishop of Ijebu Diocese, Right Reverend (Dr) Peter Oludipe, described Onabule as an icon, hardworking and an achiever.

Oludipe, quoting from the Holy Bible, said that life remained transient, extremely short, saying that everyone would die at God’s appointed time.

He stated that Onabule was a philanthropist and a family man who did his best and impacted the nation positively.

“Irrespective of our achievements, we will all die and give account of our stewardship. What are you doing to contribute to the growth and development of the nation?

“People die regularly everywhere in the world. This is a funeral service that we are all familiar with. Today, it has become the turn of Onabule.

“Death is certain, it is the reality of life, whether male or female, young or old, rich or poor, educated or illiterate, all men will die,” he said.

The bishop appealed to Nigerian leaders to show more love and care to the citizens.

He urged the people to pray for credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

“We should pray that God will give us credible leaders. We should not allow those who have little interest in the welfare of the citizens to dictate the pace for us,” he said.

Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Minister of Information and Culture, described Onabule as an individual who was humble, honest and down to earth.

Muhammed, represented by Abdulhamid Dembos, acting Director General, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), said that Onabule was an intellectual and a motivator.

“While he was chairman, NTA Board of Directors, he was able to impact much on NTA programmes, he worked in harmony with other members of the board. He was a man of the people,” he said.

Mr. Babatunde Onabule, the first son of the deceased, noted that all the values learnt from his father had kept him going and had affected his life positively.





“My dad was a good man, God-fearing and I can boldly say that he loved other children the way he loved us. We are going to miss him,” he said.

Onabule was later laid to rest at a private burial ground witnessed only by his family. He died on August 16 at the age of 83.