Chief Akanni Aluko, Publisher of defunct Third Eye newspapers, is dead

Chief Akanni Aluko business mogul, Publisher of the defunct Third Eye newspapers and philanthropist, is dead.

His wife, Mrs Kofoworola Aluko, broke the news to one of Akanni Aluko’s closest friends, Sir Folu Olamiti .

She said Aluko died on Friday morning, July 1, at the University College Hospital Ibadan (UCH) during a protracted illness.

He would have been 79 years old on July 22.