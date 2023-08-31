NNEKA Chidoka Foundation, on Tuesday, offered free medical services to over 400 people in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event is the third edition of the foundation’s medical outreach after it was launched by the former minister of aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, on behalf of the family in May 2023, in honour of his mother, Mrs Nneka Chidoka.

Head of the medical team, Dr Chinonso Nwosu, who addressed the press at the event, said the outreach was informed by the need to extend quality medical care to the society at large and raise awareness and consciousness of the scourge of cancer, which can be effectively managed by early detection.

Some of the beneficiaries of the medical intervention, Mr Ojinna Chukwuemeka and and Miss Chisom Madu, took turns to appreciate the gesture as they appealed to other affluent persons in the society to borrow a leaf from Chief Chidoka.

Also speaking, Mrs Chika Okolo, who was diagnosed with cervical and breast cancer during a previous medical outreach, said she is currently receiving treatment on the bill of the foundation.

Out of the 478 persons in attendance, 275 women received free breast and cervical cancer screening, 85 men received free prostate cancer screening, 186 persons received free eyeglasses and drugs worth millions of Naira were distributed to the needy.

The team also embarked on surgical interventions on four hernia patients, mammography and X-ray of the spine, among others.

According to the medical team, the foundation is scheduled to take the outreach to Enugu State, where no fewer than 300 patients will receive free medical treatment, including surgeries.

