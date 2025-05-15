Chichi Nworah steals AMVCA 11 spotlight with M-Net award

In another recognition of her contributions to African films, Nollywood’s Chinenye “Chichi” Nworah clinched the Best Scripted M-Net Original award at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her romantic series My Fairytale Wedding, which was held last weekend.

This latest triumph follows Nworah’s previous AMVCA successes. In 2023, her gritty Netflix series Shanty Town garnered ten nominations and global acclaim, ranking as Netflix’s most-streamed African Original in Nigeria in the first half of 2023. In 2024, ‘Slum King’ won Best Scripted M-Net Original, lauded for its raw portrayal of resilience in Lagos’ underbelly. These accolades cement Nworah’s reputation as a trailblazer whose narratives challenge norms and spark dialogue.

‘My Fairytale Wedding’, a 2024 M-Net Original series produced by Chichi Nworah’s Giant Creative Studios, delivers a vibrant blend of romance, drama, and Lagos opulence, reimagining classic Nollywood tropes with a modern flair. The series follows Moji (Ini Edo), a successful but romantically unlucky baker, navigating love, family pressures, and unexpected twists. Alongside her, characters like Ramsey Noah, Tima (Carolyn Hutchings), and Precious (Lilian Esoro) grapple with personal struggles, from heartbreak to marital strain, set against lavish weddings and cultural nuance.

“My Fairytale Wedding’ garnered largely positive reviews online, with viewers praising its romantic allure, stellar cast, and cultural authenticity. On social media, viewers expressed enthusiasm, particularly praising its romantic narrative and strong casting. “No one does it like Ramsey Noah… Egbon too smooth!” Otekunrin_tomi said on Instagram.