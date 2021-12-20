CHI Limited unveils campaign, special offerings for Christmas

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
Chivita

CHI Limited has announced the launch of  its Christmas campaign, in addition to the unveiling of its special edition Christmas packs, as a way of  further connecting with consumers and deepen affinity with its brands.

Speaking on the development, Brand Manager, Yoghurts & Others, Mrs. Bose Ogunyemi, explained that the special edition Christmas design is currently out on some of its offerings, such as:  the Hollandia Yoghurt Strawberry, Hollandia Yoghurt Plain Sweetened, Chi Exotic Multifruita, Chi Exotic Pineapple Coconut, and Happy Hour Orange Safari.

She further stated that the CHI Limited Christmas campaign, currently on Television, Radio, Out-of-Home displays, and digital platforms, is aimed at further adding colour to the mood of the season and reinforcing the company’s brands as the healthy and preferred choice for nourishment, during this festive season.

Ogunyemi also disclosed that, as part of the Christmas campaign,  a social media promo, tagged  ‘CHI-eerful Christmas’, had also been flagged off  to reward loyal consumers with Christmas hampers.

“We are delighted to offer juices and dairy products across our brands that will help make this festive season enriching and special. The Special Edition packs are our way of showing that satisfying our consumers remains a key consideration of our innovations, and the Christmas campaign offers reasons to be cheerful and enables consumers spread the cheer this festive season,” she stated.

