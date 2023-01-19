Chery: Maintaining A Leading Chinese Brand in Exports for 20 Consecutive Years

According to the sales volume of 2022 released by Chery, with its single-month sales ending with 105,483 units in December, Chery Group’s cumulative sales for 2022 reached a historic 1,232,727 units, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.2%. In particular, 451,337 units were exported, an increase of 67.7% year-on-year, ranking first among Chinese brands in terms of the export sales volume of passenger vehicles for 20 consecutive years.

Confronted with challenges and uncertainties in 2022, Chery achieved breakthrough growth against the trend, and the main business indicators were at their best level in history, creating a number of “first ever” breakthroughs:

The annual sales volume exceeded 1 million units for the first time, setting a new record high with 1.23 million units for the year;

The annual exports have amounted to 450,000 units for the first time, breaking the new record of “going global” of Chinese brand passenger vehicles;

And at present, Chery Group has boasted a total of 11.20 million users worldwide, among which 2.40 million are overseas users.

By creating products and ecology with users, Chery continues to create popular products, and has achieved “acceleration” for sales growth. Aiming at the global automobile market, from “going global”, “developing deeply” to “building brand image”, Chery has explored a new model of internationalized development for Chinese enterprises by collaborating with countries in overseas markets and overseas partners to achieve win-win results. For the year of 2022, Chery Group has broken the record of single-month export for Chinese brand passenger vehicles set by itself one after another, with four months of single-month export exceeding 50,000 units. As the representatives of star products, TIGGO 8 and TIGGO 7 have won the trust and favor of overseas consumers; moreover, TIGGO 8 has been designated as a reception vehicle for state guests in Brazil and other countries for many times. By now, the cumulative export volume of Chery accounts for 20% of the total export volume of Chinese automobiles over the same period.

Thanks to Chery’s strategic determination and patience in consolidating the strength of the system and insisting on high-quality development over the years, all the major business indicators have reached record highs. Taking innovation as the first driving force, Chery continues to enhance the leadership of “Technology Chery” and accelerate its transformation into a global technology company. In view of the accelerated “transformation” of the automobile industry, Chery has introduced top global professionals across the border, established a team of “chief scientists”, and led the creation of Chery’s “technological innovation factory”, so that new technologies are constantly being developed through new products. By the end of 2022, Chery had declared a total of 25,795 patents and obtained 17,177 authorized patents, of which 37% were for inventions, ranking among the top in the industry.

Based on the principle of win-win cooperation, Chery has continuously expanded its “circle of partners” and created a number of “cross-border alliances” for joint innovation, integrated innovation and open collaboration. Chery Group has joined hands with Haier, Huawei, Luxshare Precision, CATL, iFLYTEK, Horizon Robotics and other first-class enterprises in various industries to form “cross-border alliances” in the fields of industrial Internet, intelligent solutions, power battery systems and ecosphere cooperation. In 2022, the industrial Internet platform of HiGOPlat built by Chery and COSMOPlat was put into operation and applied in Chery Qingdao Super Factory and Chery Wuhu Super Factory in succession, establishing a new production mode of mass individual customization and creating a pacesetting “beacon factory”, which became a successful practice for Chery in exploring intelligent factory construction empowered by industrial Internet.

For 2023, Chery Group has established a new goal of continuing to maintain leapfrog growth in annual sales volume and other major business indicators, achieving a sustained improvement in business quality, thus endeavouring to successfully rank among the world’s top automobile enterprises in the near future.