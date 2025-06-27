Cherubim & Seraphim Church begins centenary celebration

Society Gist

The Eternal Sacred Order of The Cherubim & Seraphim Church is 100 years old and has begun activities to kick start its Centenary anniversary.

His Eminence, Vice Baba Aladura J. O. A. Oladapo, at the centre of the photo addressed the press at Okorun Quarters, Ikare, Ondo State, to signal the celebration.

Other notable leaders of the church, including Rt. Rev. Abeh; and Conference Leader, Supt General Apostle Adekunle, (on the right); and Baba Aladura Okeyomi; General Secretary of the church, Supt. General Apostle (Prof) Iyiomo Oyetakin (on the left), joined the Vice Baba Aladura in announcing the celebrations.

The chairman of the Steering Committee of the anniversary is Supt. General Apostle Jacob Esan.

