Chelsea FC mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Chelsea Football Club has mourned the passage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

A statement on the club’s Twitter handle said: “Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.

“We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.”

