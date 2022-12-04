Chatham House: Tinubu may embarrass Nigeria with gaffes ― Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has expressed fears that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu now on a trip to the Chatham House in the United Kingdom, may cause the nation some embarrassment with his gaffes during his outing.

The fear was raised in a statement issued Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, Spokesperson of the campaign, which also reminded the flag bearer of the ruling party that the voters he needs to address are not in Chatham but waiting for him in Nigeria.

The statement said: “It is pathetic that Asiwaju Tinubu had to travel to the United Kingdom under the guise of appointment at Chatham House just to dodge Nigerians and the media at home for fear of being asked questions on his many political baggages, miserable gaffes, fictitious plans and the meaningless programmes encapsulated in a renewed hopelessness.

“The APC presidential candidate is always looking for a public arena where he can depend on scripted messages rather than allow himself to be scrutinised by Nigerians.

“It is imperative for his handlers to note that Nigerians are apprehensive that Asiwaju Tinubu might eventually cause our nation a huge international embarrassment by exhibiting his constant gaffes on the International Stage at Chatham House.

“In any case, while the APC Presidential candidate is forum shopping abroad, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is going around the country and directly engaging Nigerians on credible fora with his people-based and national recovery plans, policies and programs for our nation.

“Our Campaign urges Nigerians to disregard the antics of the APC and its presidential candidate as they remain focused on their determination to vote in Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential election so that he can lead the charge in the onerous task of rebuilding our nation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE