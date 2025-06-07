ChatGPT helped me to navigate breast cancer — OpenAI staff

Kate Rouch, OpenAI’s chief marketing officer, has said ChatGPT played a crucial role in helping her navigate her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. She was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer just weeks after starting her “dream job” in December.

Despite the challenges, Rouch is expected to make a full recovery and has shared her story to encourage others to prioritize their health.

In a thread posted on X, she wrote, “We can’t control what happens to us — but we can choose how we face it. My biggest lesson: no one fights alone.”

Before joining OpenAI as its first CMO, Rouch held senior roles at Coinbase and Meta, including vice president and global head of brand and product marketing.

She began treatment around the time OpenAI aired its first Super Bowl ad in February. Since then, she has undergone 13 rounds of chemotherapy while leading the company’s marketing team.

Rouch described it as “the hardest season of life — for me, for my husband, and for our two young children,” but said OpenAI supported her “at every step.”

“Silicon Valley can be brutal and transactional. And yet — I’ve never felt more held,” she added. “People showed up in incredible and unexpected ways.”

She credited ChatGPT with helping her explain cancer to her children in an age-appropriate way, manage chemotherapy side effects, and create custom meditations.

“Experiencing our work as a patient has made OpenAI’s mission feel more personal and important,” she said.

Rouch hopes her story inspires other women to “prioritize their health over the demands of families and jobs.”

“A routine exam saved my life. It could save yours, too,” she urged.

OpenAI’s chief product officer, Kevin Weil, responded with support on X, writing, “We love you @kate_rouch! Proud of you for telling your story and for being so full of fight.”

(Business Insider)