Charles Inojie Pens Heartwarming Words as Ada Ameh is Laid to Rest

Popular Nigerian Actor, Charles Inojie has taken to his Instagram account (@charlesinojie) to bid farewell to his colleague, Ada Ameh, as her remains are laid to rest today.

In a captioned post showing pallbearers carrying Ade Ameh’s casket in Ogobia, Otupko Local Government of Benue State, Charles Onojie wrote:

“IT’S A WRAP FOR ADA AMEH

There lies a chip in us

Deadpan and ice-frozen

There lies a broken heritage

Wrapped in a funeral encasement

In that air-tight wooden bed

is our naked truth

No matter the differences we nursed

You can never tell

How much of us is in them

There again is a grim call

A charge to everyone

That none is promised tomorrow

That we may live today as the best of days

Spreading love beyond the bounds of our comfortable thresholds

Till the twilights dim on the hour not foretold

When the once sonorous symphony

Fades forever away

On the morbid horizons

Of life’s curtainfall”

Ada Ameh was 48 years at the time of her death on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

