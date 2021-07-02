Charge railway vandals with manslaughter, says Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has recommended a charge of manslaughter for anyone caught engaging in vandalism of railway facilities in the country.

He made the suggestion Friday when he appeared on the ministerial media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said applying stringent laws will curb the habit, which he said, can cause train derailment and killing unsuspecting passengers.

Amaechi lamented that railway clips are frequently stolen causing the country huge amounts of hard currency to replace.

The minister revealed that Nigeria and China have signed a contract to manufacture train coaches locally in the country following an initial five year period of just the local assembling of the components.

Similarly, he said an agreement has been signed for the Chinese to build a rail component manufacturing factory in Kajola, Ogun State due to being commissioned in 2021 and as well, a University in Daura, Katsina state to help localize railway technology.

He said 300 Nigerians have been sponsored to understudy rail technology in China and will be absorbed into the Transportation ministry on completion of their study.

Amaechi also informed that the Kaduna-Kano railway project will be flagged off in two weeks just as he affirmed that the Lekki deep seaport will be completed before the end of the present administration.

Details later…

