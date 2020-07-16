Charcoal smoke suffocates 65-year-old woman, houseboy to death in Anambra

A 65-year-old woman and her 12-year-old houseboy, on Wednesday, suffocated to death from charcoal smoke in their apartment in Umuchiana village, Ekwulobia in Anambra State.
TribuneOnline learnt the deceased, Mrs Obiageli Ezeuboaja and her house boy, identified as Chikamso were fast asleep when they were engulfed in the smoke.
It was also gathered that the deceased set a charcoal fire in order to warm the room due to cold weather leaving all the windows closed and without ventilation.
The State Police PRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the charcoal container was recovered as exhibit while corpses were deposited at Ekwulobia hospital mortuary for autopsy.
He added that investigation was ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.
ALSO READ: Afenifere calls for coroner inquest into Tolulope Arotile’s death
According to him, “On 15/7/2020 there was a report at Aguata Police Station by one Bernard Ezeuboaja ‘m’ of Umuchiana village, Ekwulobia in Anambra State.
“He said on the same date at about 9:am, he discovered that his wife one Obiageli Ezeuboaja ‘f’ aged 65 years and her house boy one Chikamso ‘m’ surname unknown aged about 12 years never woke up from sleep since the previous night.
“As a result, he opened the door and discovered their lifeless bodies.
“Following the report, Police detectives attached to Aguata division visited the scene and rushed victims to the hospital for medical attention but they were all certified death on arrival by a medical doctor.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased set a charcoal fire in order to warm the room due to cold weather leaving all the windows closed and without ventilation.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.