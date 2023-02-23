Johnkennedy Uzoma

There is tension in the Amuro Community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State following the abduction of the wife of the traditional ruler, Ugoeze Umugborogu by gunmen on Wednesday.

Residents of the Amuro autonomous community have already been thrown into a state of chaos as they fled their houses due to frequent gunman attacks.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that there had been widespread panic in the area as a result of the daily reports of attacks.

Upon abducting the monarch’s wife, the raging gunmen also set fire to the Amuro ward country mansions of the All Progressives Congress and Labour Party chairs.

A Community source who wishes never to be mentioned said that the assailants lit the houses on fire as soon as they arrived at the area

He said: “After taking the woman hostage, they destroyed Ifediora Umegboroagu’s home, the head of the Labour Party in the Amuro district. When they struck, the guy and his family were gone”.

The source said that the APC chairman’s home in the ward was also destroyed.

The Okigwe Local Government Area has recently developed as a hub for criminal activity.Recall that five homes, including those of Emeka Okoronkwo, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports; Nnamdi Obiaraeri, a former Dean of the Law School at Imo State University; Nnaemeka Ngwu, a retired Director of the State Security Service; and two others were destroyed by gunmen just on Tuesday in the Amagu Ihube community of the Okigwe LGA.

The Imo State Police Command Spokesperson Henry Okoye, when contacted said that he hadn’t yet received a briefing on the most recent occurrences.

