Channel your grievances to appropriate quarters, MC Oluomo tells striking Lagos drivers

THE chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has called on aggrieved commercial bus drivers in the state to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

The secretary of the Parks and Garages Management (Operations), Mr Olayiwola Lemboye, who spoke on behalf Akinsanya, said the agency has a conflict resolution mechanism to address the grievances of bus drivers.

He said the state secretariat of the agency is always open to address issues among its members.

A group, the Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), had embarked on a strike, alleging extortion and harassment.

But Lemboye said: “As we speak, we have not received any communication from anyone on the issue of extortion or harassment. They ought to have reported the matter to their branch chairmen or bring it to the state secretariat if branch chairmen are not forthcoming.”

He cautioned the group against politicising the operation of commercial transportation in the state.

“The purported strike action has political undertone. If not, how come they are coming under a name unknown to the law? The government recognises two bodies – the suspended National Union of Road Transport Union (NURTW) in Lagos State and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). The Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) is not known.





“Despite that, the state government’s Liaison Officer to the Parks and Garages Management, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, has also waded into the matter and held a meeting with them. Instead of adhering to the agreement reached, they resorted to blackmailing the respected retired police officer,” he said.

Lemboye denied the allegation of attack on members of the aggrieved body.

“The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, is a peaceful person and will never subscribe to such illegalities. More so, our operations are limited in the Berger area of Badagry where they alleged that some of their people were attacked,” he said.

While imploring members of the public to go about their lawful duties, he said Akinsanya has been liaising with branch chairmen on how to handle the grievances of the transporters in a peaceful manner.