By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

In Nigeria today, many people seem tired of eating the same staple while normal white bread is becoming stale to the taste. For such people, you can eat bread in a variety of flavours to reduce monotony.

If you are one of those looking for a change in taste, you can try the banana homemade bread; a popular weekend flavour which can be enjoyed throughout the weekend and into the week, adding toppings like jam, honey and many other flavours and extras.

INGREDIENTS

2 to 3 pieces of ripe bananas

1 cup of flour – 1 cup

4 pieces of eggs

Evaporated milk

1 to 2 cups of butter

0.75 cup of sugar





0.25 cup of yeast

0.5 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

0.25 cup cashew or ground nuts

PROCEDURE

If the eggs are in the refrigerator, take them out on time so that they will be at room temperature by the time you want to add them to the recipe.

Pre-heat the milk for half a minute in the microwave or on a stove.

Carefully add yeast to your milk and mix the mixture.

Take another bowl and put flour in it.

Add baking soda, sugar and salt, then mix all these ingredients.

Break all the nuts into tiny pieces with a spoon or rolling pin.

Melt the butter and peel the banana into another bowl.

Use a spoon or masher to mash it inside the bowl.

In another bowl, break the eggs and gently whisk them.

Slowly pour the melted butter and bananas into the mixture of milk, yeast and flour

Mix everything together.

Add all other ingredients and keep mixing. Add the nuts and continue to mix all the products.

Your dough will look nice and smooth when ready.

Put the dough on a bread pan and decorate the top with the leftover nuts.

Preheat your oven and bake the bread for about 60 minutes.

Your banana bread is ready for the table.

