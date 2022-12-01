Change agents in Bauchi engage communities on negative effects of gender-based violence, call for action to stop menace

Change Agents of the Women for Women International in Bauchi state have embarked on the annual 16 Daye of Activism to create awareness against all forms of gender-based violence in the state with a resolve to engage community leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders on how to eradicate the menace.

The Change Agents are drawn from across Tilla, Mararaban-Liman Katagum, Tirwun, Magama, Bununu and Tafawa Balewa communities.

The Bununu and Tafawa Balewa Change Agents celebrated the annual event on the 28th and 29th of November 2022 which is a yearly event that occurs every year as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women – and Human Rights Day which comes up on the 10th of December.

The campaign which is a global movement, calls for more action to prevent and end violence against women by breaking down barriers that rob women of their power. The year 2022 team is”Unite to end Violence Against Women and Girls”.

During the event at Bununu Community, the Change Agents collaborated with the Women Development officer of Tafawa Balewa LGA and FOMWAN, Bununu to commemorate the annual event by engaging in an Advocacy visit to the Community Head of Bununu.

The Change Agents also engaged in a Sensitization meeting with the community members of Pholutulu and held an Advocacy meeting with the Head of Admin, Tafawa Balewa LGA, and the Divisional Crime Officer, Nigeria Police Force, Bununu Division.

The meeting aims at creating awareness of the importance of the team of the year. They also seek to collaborate, ending every form of violence against women and girls at Bununu and its environment.

The community head of Bununu promised to join hands with the women to eliminate violence against women and girls in the community saying that as the most vulnerable people in society, women and children especially girls must be adequately protected.

The team then proceeded to the Pholutulu community where it conducted a sensitization meeting with the community member talking to them about Rape cases, Wife Battering, Denial of Women’s Economic Empowerment, Denial of Girls’ Child Education, Child/ Force Marriage, Denial of Women to attend Antenatal and Hospital Delivery.

They also talked to them about denying women access to participate in decision-making and leadership positions, Neglect of Family responsibility to Women, Denial of women’s Family Inheritance and Child Street hawking.

The Change Agents further talked more about the evil effect of the issues and how to prevent them by telling teaching them knowing their rights to be free from domestic violence.

In her remarks, the FOMWAN Amira in the area emphasised more on girl-child education saying that the community should allow their girls to be enrolled, retained, completed, and transitioned to higher education, which will help them throughout their lives.

She said that as a Muslim organization; they focus more on girls’ education which has enabled more Muslim women to be educated stressing that education cannot hinder Marriage, and Marriage cannot hinder education.

While the Women Development Officer also talked on the team of the year

“Unite to end Violence Against Women and Girls” and child/forced marriage saying that Child marriage affects girls negatively causing diseases such as VVF and other diseases urging the Women to reach out to her at LGA for assistance on GBV.





The community head of Pholutulu and other men and women showed their happiness about the event and promised to pass the message to other community members who were not around.

The team also went to the Office of the Head of the Admin (HOA), Tafawa Balewa LGA, Mal Hussaini Adamu Garkuwa, with the aim of getting his support to enable them on the radio program on GBV and the functionality of the Primary Health Center at Yagam community.

The HOA expressed his happiness about the visit, and promised to ensure the functionality of the health centre by providing drugs to the facility and asked the Change Agents to write a request for support for the radio program on GBV.

The change Agents also paid an advocacy visit to the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Bununu Police Division, Mal. Samaila Madaki presented all the violence Against Women issues to him.

The DCO said that his office is always open whenever they need any sort of help in fighting crimes saying that the presence of the Change Agents in Bununu will make his work easy.

In the end, all the women and Change Agent’s rally around the community with Placards that capture the message of Gender Base Violence. About 200 community men and women participated in the sensitization.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE