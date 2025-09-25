Championing inclusion in our community through sign language

SOME weeks ago, some persons with disabilities gathered along major roads in Lagos over the closure of a school serving their community. They cited that the closure of the school is a restriction on their rights. This protest is one of the several calls citing the inclusion gap in our country.

Mrs Adamu is the mother of a four-year-old deaf boy. Finding a school with accommodations for him has been a herculean task. This has been a source of emotional distress for her.

Chike is a 35-year-old man with hearing difficulties. Communicating with people can be difficult, as many individuals do not understand sign language. Even though he often tries to communicate with people through writing, this approach is not always efficient, as it does not work in every situation. This has made communication difficult and makes living an independent life as an adult harder. He is extremely frustrated and tired of these inconveniences.

Ayomide has been struggling with her mental health. She went to the hospital to see a professional for mental healthcare. However, communication between her and the healthcare professional was severely limited, as there was no sign language interpreter. She is scared she might be misdiagnosed.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the 23rd of September as the International Day of Sign Languages. The International Day of Sign Languages serves as a global reminder that language accessibility is essential for inclusion, most importantly in healthcare. The theme for 2025, “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights”, emphasizes the need for inclusion and dignity for persons who are deaf. Like all human beings, people in the deaf or hard-of-hearing community have the right to quality mental health care. When advocating for inclusive quality mental healthcare for all, it is important to advocate for sign language rights, as inclusive and equitable mental health can’t exist if some people are excluded.

However, in Nigeria, sign language use is not standardized, and Deaf culture and sign language interpretation are also not promoted, thus resulting in a vast majority of people not being knowledgeable in sign language and its interpretation. This excludes deaf people and restricts their access to quality mental health education and care.

Why Sign Language Inclusion Matters

●Language Access = Mental Health Access

Many deaf individuals face barriers to accessing mental health services due to a lack of sign language interpreters. Clinicians are not often trained in deaf culture, making it difficult for deaf people to get adequate mental healthcare. This often results in miscommunication and misdiagnosis of mental illness. The use of sign language is also essential for mental health advocacy.

●Isolation and Stigma

People with mental illness already experience shame, stigma, and isolation due to ignorance about mental health. For deaf individuals, there is usually an increased level of inaccessibility to mental healthcare. The emotional expressions of deaf individuals are often misunderstood, resulting in increased social isolation and unaddressed trauma. The social isolation and lack of community due to communication gaps end up worsening the mental health conditions of people in the deaf community.

Social support is a critical strategy for optimal mental health. However, for people in the deaf community, community is harder, and social support, especially during mental health struggles, is harder due to the communication gaps posed by the lack of widespread knowledge of sign language.

● Culturally Appropriate Care

Sign language inclusion is not just a communication tool – it’s a part of deaf identity and culture. Sign language has cultural significance, and this is essential in the provision of quality mental healthcare. Sign language inclusion across all spheres of society promotes culturally appropriate and effective mental health care for deaf people.

Call to Action

Everyone has a role to play in making the world more inclusive:

●Learn the basics of sign language—even just greetings and expressions can make a difference.

●Advocate for accessible healthcare policies in your community.

●Support organisations that focus on mental health and inclusion, such as the Asido Foundation (www.asidofoundation.com).

● Challenge stigma—mental health is a human issue, not a “hearing” or “Deaf” one.

Conclusion

Mental health is not a privilege—it’s a right. And that right must include those who communicate through sign language. By bridging the gap between mental health services and the Deaf community, we take a powerful step toward a more compassionate, understanding, and inclusive world for all.

