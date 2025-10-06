Chairmanship aspirant lauds Tinubu, Okpebholo for including Edo in Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

A chairmanship aspirant for Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in the forthcoming local government elections in Edo State, Honourable Ikponmwosa Clement Aitusi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the inclusion of a 100-kilometre stretch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Edo State as part of his administration’s infrastructure revolution plan.

Ikponmwosa also lauded the efforts of the state governor, Senator Monday Okpevbholo, for having the president’s ears saying that the 100 kilometers will go a long way to open up the coastal line in Edo State and especially his constituency Ikpoba-Okha, as beneficiary of the project.

Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, had announced the approval during the Edo State Independence Gala Night held at the State Villa, Benin City, on October 1, 2025 which was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji.

Umahi explained that Edo State was not originally captured in the highway’s alignment, which was first conceived by President Tinubu decades ago, but was later reworked to accommodate the state.

The APC frontline aspirant, who addressed journalists on Sunday night in Abuja, said if given the party ticket, he would leverage on the opportunity provided to quickly open up the rural area of the local government thereby increasing the revenue based of the council.

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has fixed primary elections for political parties between 10th and 29th of November, 2025.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

