A new student hostel block named in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been commissioned at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, following a philanthropic donation to the Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA) by prominent businessmen Gilbert Chagoury and his brother, Ronald Chagoury.

The facility, which forms part of the ambitious new student hostel development project of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (COMUI), was named after the President at the request of Gilbert Chagoury, in recognition of his longstanding friendship with Tinubu.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Saturday, 21 November 2026, attracted distinguished personalities from government, academia and the medical community.

Among those in attendance were the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Olamakinde Olapegba; the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Temidayo Ogundiran; the President of ICOMAA Worldwide, Emeritus Professor Samuel I. Omokhodion; and Professor Bukola Adesina, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, UCH, who represented the Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo. Other dignitaries, alumni and members of the College, University and UCH communities also graced the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Ogundiran acknowledged the policy initiatives of the Tinubu administration in strengthening Nigeria’s education sector, particularly the expansion of the intervention capacity of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which, he noted, had improved students’ access to tertiary education.

“Your presence reinforces the FG commitment to education and the strategic importance of medical education in national development,” he stated.

In his address, delivered by the Honourable Minister of Education, President Tinubu expressed his appreciation to Gilbert and Ronald Chagoury for their remarkable generosity and for naming the facility in his honour.

The President identified inadequate infrastructure as one of the challenges limiting the admission capacity of the College of Medicine, emphasising the need for improved facilities to accommodate more students and strengthen the delivery of medical education.

He highlighted NELFUND, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, the agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), increased TETFund interventions and other initiatives under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President further reiterated his administration’s commitment to students’ welfare and the provision of an enabling environment for teaching and learning across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Following the addresses, commemorative plaques were presented, and the newly completed hostel block was formally commissioned. Dr Alausa, accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries, subsequently undertook an inspection of the facility.