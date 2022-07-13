Chadwick Boseman snags posthumous Emmy nomination for ‘What If…?

The actor who passed on in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, was nominated for voicing his fan-favourite MCU superhero Black Panther on the series’ What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? episode.

Boseman’s nomination was announced on Tuesday, July 12 alongside other outstanding names in television. Reacting to the historic nomination, the actor’s official social media shared an appreciation post.

While this marks Chadwick’s first Emmy, the actor also earned a posthumous Oscar nomination for his role in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The award later went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

This year’s nominations also saw Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter Score posthumously recognized. Meanwhile, HBO’s hit series’ Succession recorded the highest nominee of the year after picking up 25 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor. The show had previously won nine Emmys.

Other double-digit nominated titles include HBO’s The White Lotus with 20 nominations, Apple’s Ted Lasso with 20, Euphoria with 16, and Netflix’s Stranger Things and Squid Game with 13 and 14 respectively among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE