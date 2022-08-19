Chad Republic’s stability in Nigeria’s interest ― Buhari

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Chad Republic's stability in Nigeria’s interest, Appointment of new AGF, Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream, Find means to get, Inflation: Why we can't

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the stability of the Chad Republic and all other neighbouring countries is in the interest of Nigeria.

The President spoke Friday while receiving a Special Envoy from the Transitional President of Chad, General Mahamat Idris Derby at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Chad holds a Sovereign National Dialogue on August 20, 2022, and according to the Special Envoy, Mr Brah Mahamat Dallah, “the outcome would be respected, and not tampered with.”

President Buhari said relations between Nigeria and Chad transcended that of neighbours, as the late President, Marshal Idris Derby Itno “kept me constantly briefed on developments in the country.”

Speaking further on the virtues of good neighbourliness, the President said “common sense makes it extremely important that we are interested in the stability of Chad Republic, as it is in our own interest.

“We are genuinely concerned, and I am sincerely impressed with the leadership of the country in stabilizing the polity.

“It was the belief in good neighbourliness that made me first visit Chad, Niger Republic, Cameroon, and the Benin Republic when I came in 2015. The more exclusion we create, the more we endanger present and future generations of our countries.”

President Buhari said he would “keep an ear to the ground, monitor developments closely,” as Chadians hold the National Dialogue, and offered the support of Nigeria in any form required.

The Special Envoy, who is also the country’s Minister of Public Works, extolled the long relationship between Nigeria and Chad, and indicated that over 99% of Chadians were interested in, and taking part in the National Dialogue, including main rebel groups.

He said the parley was sovereign, and the conclusions would be scrupulously implemented.

“We need the support of Nigeria during and after the event,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

Be disciplined, firm, prudent, Sanwo-Olu tasks commissioners for economic planning,…

Latest News

Editors express concern over shutting down of over 50 broadcast stations

Latest News

Terrorists release 90 yr old abducted train victim, daughter and two others

Latest News

Olu of Warri unveils royal Iwere society to harness Itsekiri cultural potential

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More